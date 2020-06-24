LAKELAND, Fla., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GeoSpace Labs is making available for immediate purchase a ruggedized ELD option for drivers and small fleets that need additional device protection in the field.
"We have been contacted by several hundred fleets using a system called VDO Road Log, a product that has been discontinued from service even though they have several thousand users," said Dr. David Lady, GeoSpace CEO. "The VDO product was an all in one unit, which is different from our more market friendly BYOD design. However, since these fleets and drivers are looking for a comparable configuration to switch to when Continental drops final support for the VDO product in mid-August of this year, we decided to dedicate R&D cycles into a more all-in-one configuration as an option."
To support the market transition GeoSpace has worked to build a rugged version of the Geowiz ELD system. The system includes the ELD ECU connector and a Quad-Core Samsung Galaxy Tablet with a ruggedized construction including a heavy-duty hybrid shockproof outer core that also includes a soft silicone finish for the outer encasement. The unit also has raised cutouts design which ensures extra protection of screen and camera and protects the tablet from dropping and scratching.
Product Information is located here: https://geowiz.myshopify.com/products/geowiz-single-user-system-aobrd-eld-rugged-full-bundle-no-monthly-fee
In addition to making the rugged hardware available for OO drivers, GeoSpace is also making it available for its premier Agriculture focused ELD and hours of service systems.
Agriculture product information is available here: https://geowiz.myshopify.com/collections/agriculture-products-agriculture-exemption-395-1k
GeoSpace Labs provides professional Hours of Service Systems covering AOBRD, ELD, IFTA, and DVIR with 49 CFR 395, 396 automation, and includes deep and unique handling of different exemptions offered by the FMCSA, including unassigned driving, 16 Hour Short-Haul Exception 395.1(o), Agriculture Exemption 395.1(k), 100 Air Mile Short-Haul Exemption 395.1(e)(1), and Vehicles used in oil and gas field operations 395.1(d)(2). GeoSpace products are available as BYOD or new rugged all-in-one configurations.
For more information please visit the GeoSpace Labs website at https://geospacelabs.com, https://eld.cloud, https://hos4ag.com or call 877.443.6949.
Media contact:
David Lady
242304@email4pr.com
970-646-5865