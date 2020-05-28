HERNDON, Va., May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, a world class leader in applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for risk and threat assessment, was awarded a contract from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for use of the company's Hyperion global threat and risk assessment platform, its COVID-19 AI-driven risk models and its data and machine learning models as Esri feature services. Geospark Analytics' Hyperion cloud-based platform provides unprecedented situational awareness and AI-driven forecasts of risk across the globe.
Geospark Analytics looks forward to helping FEMA shape the next generation comprehensive, risk-based emergency management programs for disaster mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery efforts. "Geospark Analytics is thrilled to team with the FEMA to bring our artificial intelligence risk assessments to help the COVID-19 response efforts," said Geospark Analytics CEO and Founder Omar Balkissoon.
Hyperion is an immediate and substantial force multiplier for FEMA, shifting the assessment of the country's readiness and response efforts from current risks to one that is a forecast of the future. In near real-time, Hyperion's AI engine continually analyzes streaming publicly available information across the globe, identifies anomalies in activity levels, assesses stability and forecasts future risk to stability for every country, over 1,100 cities and over 8,000 regions covering the entire globe.
About Geospark Analytics
Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion is an applied machine learning platform conceived from decades of direct mission experience and cutting-edge data science. Hyperion combines data from over 6.8 million sources such as social media, news reporting, economics, and natural disasters with natural language processing and artificial intelligence to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.
More information can be found at www.geospark.io.