HERNDON, Va., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, a world class leader in applied artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for risk and threat assessment, was awarded a significant contract from the United States Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) for 11,000 Hyperion licenses for its global threat and risk assessment platform, its COVID-19 AI-driven risk models and its data and machine learning models. Geospark Analytics' Hyperion cloud-based platform provides analysts and operators unprecedented situational awareness and AI-driven forecasts of risk across the globe.
Geospark Analytics looks forward to continuing to shape the force of the future and building upon the significant milestones it has already reached to bring users to the next level of actionable intelligence. "Geospark Analytics is honored to partner with the NORTHCOM to bring our artificial intelligence risk assessments to help the COVID-19 response efforts," said Geospark Analytics CEO and Founder Omar Balkissoon. "Hyperion brings more to the NORTHCOM mission than the COVID-19 response, and we are looking forward to working with the Command to bring innovative technologies to their Homeland Defense and Civil Support mission to defend, protect, and secure the United States."
Hyperion is an immediate and substantial force multiplier for NORTHCOM, shifting the Common Operational Picture of current risks to one that is a forecast of the future. In near real-time, Hyperion's AI engine continually analyzes streaming publicly available information across the globe, identifies anomalies in activity levels, assesses stability and forecast future risk to stability for every country, over 1,100 cities and over 8,000 regions covering the entire globe.
About Geospark Analytics
Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion is an applied machine learning platform conceived from decades of direct mission experience and cutting-edge data science. Hyperion combines data from over 6.8 million sources such as social media, news reporting, economics, and natural disasters with natural language processing and artificial intelligence to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.
