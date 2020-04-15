HERNDON, Va., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geospark Analytics, a world class leader in developing applied artificial intelligence solutions for risk and threat assessment, has now made their global event data, global activity models and country and city stability assessment models available as feature services and as packaged applications through the ArcGIS Marketplace. The company announced in February that it became an official member of the Esri Partner Network.
The integration of Geospark Analytics' AI models is an immediate and substantial force multiplier for GIS users to leverage, complimenting the ArcGIS platform and supporting a wide array of sectors and use cases.
Through the integration of Geospark Analytics AI models, Esri users can analyze streaming content, immediately understand global stability levels and forecasts, and build narrative summaries to display and forecast global events that impact stability, threat and risk levels.
"We are not just presenting traditional GIS data for Esri community, we are presenting next generation data and analytics at a velocity that can only be powered by our machine learning algorithms. The output of our Hyperion AI engine is now tuned to run inside the Esri ecosystem enabling access to our constantly updated global events, hotspot and stability models," said Omar Balkissoon, Chief Executive Officer of Geospark Analytics.
About Geospark Analytics
Geospark Analytics was founded in July 2017 to help our clients make better decisions faster by identifying and forecasting emerging events on a global scale to mitigate risk, recognize threats, and leverage opportunities. Hyperion enable humans to understand inhuman amounts of information by combining sourced data from space, social media, news reporting and IoT together with machine learning, artificial intelligence, and natural language generation to deliver insight needed to make informed decisions. Geospark Analytics has received funding from Zero Gravity Capital and is currently backed by General Catalyst. The company is based in Herndon, Virginia.
More information can be found at www.geospark.io.
About Esri
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.