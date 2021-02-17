AMSTERDAM, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roam.ai, an Amsterdam-based startup that provides highly accurate and battery-efficient location tracking for mobile apps, has announced its rebranding from GeoSpark. The transformation takes the company into the next phase of its existence with a strengthening of its core location product, a new pricing model and a strong growth of its customer base.
"Since launching GeoSpark, we've made continuous improvements to our location offering based on customer feedback and drive to build the best location SDK possible," commented CEO Manoj Adithya. "The rebranding to Roam.ai allows us to showcase our market-leading core location technology, express our focus on AI and reaffirm our commitment to developers."
Roam.ai's product offering includes a fully customizable solution to high battery drain that can decrease consumption to 0%. For high-quality and precise location data, the company utilizes AI with its "Accuracy Engine" that combines data filters and IMU sensor fusion to get an accuracy of up to 5 meters. The company's publish/subscribe architecture gives developers more flexibility and ease when integrating real-time location experiences in their apps.
The company's strengthened core tracking technology combined with approximately 30 APIs allows developers to customize any location-aware app with minimal code required.
The new name encapsulates the company's technology of tracking users as they travel, such as a courier delivering a package, an employee going to work or a taxi driver finding their customer. The refreshed minimalist visual identity, including a new website and logo, reflects the company's no-frills focus on its technology and the simple integration that makes it accessible to any developer all from one platform.
Roam.ai has also adapted its pricing to reflect the value of the updated core product offering. "After reviewing how our pricing could make our customers' lives easier in line with our technology, we simplified our pricing strategy and made it easier to scale," said Adithya. "With our brand new tiered usage-based pricing model, developers can choose the plan that fits their use case or budget."
For more information or to sign-up for free visit Roam.ai's new website: https://www.roam.ai/.
About Roam.ai
Roam.ai (formerly GeoSpark) is an accurate and battery efficient location service platform that enables the simple integration of location technology into any mobile application at a low cost. Roam.ai helps developers and businesses worldwide integrate precise real-time location tracking, save engineering time and inform data-driven business decisions. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in Bengaluru. To learn more visit https://www.roam.ai/ or LinkedIn.
