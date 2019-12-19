DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geospatial Solutions Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Geospatial Solutions Market is poised to grow by 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of new and forthcoming technologies such as 3D, AR, and VR in the GIS industry, digital revolution with the help of Ai, Automation, Cloud, Iot, and curtail of sensors, and growing use of Lbs.
This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Development of New and Forthcoming Technologies such as 3D, AR, and VR in the GIS Industry
3.1.2 Digital Revolution with the Help of AI, Automation, Cloud, IoT, and Curtail of Sensors
3.1.3 Growing Use of LBS
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Solution Type
4.1 Software
4.2 Hardware
5 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Technology
5.1 Earth Observation
5.2 Geospatial Analytics
5.3 Scanning
5.4 Global Navigation Satellite System and Positioning
6 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Application
6.1 Asset Management
6.2 Surveying & Mapping
6.3 Geovisualization
6.4 Planning & Analysis
6.4.1 Telecom
6.4.2 Urban Planning
6.4.3 Environmental Planning
6.4.4 Land Use Planning
6.5 Other Applications
7 Geospatial Solutions Market, By End User
7.1 Business
7.1.1 Sales & Marketing
7.1.2 Manufacturing
7.1.3 E-Commerce
7.1.4 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
7.1.5 Real Estate
7.1.6 Telecom
7.1.7 Healthcare
7.1.8 Retail
7.2 Utility
7.2.1 Electricity
7.2.2 Water
7.2.3 Gas
7.3 Defence & Intelligence
7.4 Transportation
7.4.1 Airways
7.4.2 Road
7.4.3 Rail
7.4.4 Marine
7.5 Natural Resource
7.5.1 Landcover
7.5.2 Forest
7.5.3 Mines
7.5.4 Geology
7.5.5 Oceans
7.5.6 Rivers
7.5.7 Soil
7.6 Infrastructural Development
7.6.1 Urban Development
7.6.2 Government
7.7 Other End Users
7.7.1 Education
7.7.2 Agriculture
7.7.3 Environment & Climate Change
7.7.4 Public Safety
7.7.4.1 Fire& Rescue
7.7.4.2 Disaster Management
7.7.4.3 Record Management
7.7.4.4 Emergency
8 Geospatial Solutions Market, By Geography
8.1 North America
8.2 Europe
8.3 Asia Pacific
8.4 Middle East
8.5 Latin America
8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities
10 Leading Companies
10.1 Apple
10.2 Microsoft
10.3 Google
10.4 Bentley
10.5 Amazon
10.6 Harris Corporation
10.7 Geospatial Corporation
10.8 Hexagon Geospatial
10.9 Oracle
10.10 Tomtom
10.11 Topcon Positioning Systems
10.12 Maxar Technologies
10.13 Telnav
10.14 Baidu
10.15 SNC-Lavalin
