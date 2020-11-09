GEP SMART Wins Best Procurement Software Award At World Procurement Awards, For Second Year In A Row, Cementing Industry Leadership

- AI-powered, cloud-native, source-to-pay platform -- GEP SMART(TM) -- takes procurement's top honor, again - Cited for effective use of AI, big data analytics, and advanced process automation - Follows on heels of being named Leader in Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Procure-to-Pay Suites - GEP's consulting services also short-listed for Procurement Consultancy Project Award