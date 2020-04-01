LONDON and NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The market for Media Intelligence solutions for public relations professionals in German-speaking areas is growing strongly, according to a new report published today by Burton-Taylor International Consulting (part of TP ICAP's Data & Analytics division).
The report analyzes the market for media monitoring, media analysis, journalist databases, press release distribution and social media solutions in the German-speaking countries of Germany, Austria and Switzerland (collectively known as the DACH countries).
"Revenue for Media Intelligence solutions targeted at the DACH region is growing strongly, as firms identify unique services they can offer in the region," said report contributor Chris Porter, Director at Porter Walford Consulting and a consultant to Burton-Taylor. "A number of well-established and emerging local firms are seeing surging revenues but surprisingly there is little penetration from leading global Media Intelligence providers."
"There is significant opportunity for revenue growth in the region, especially as service providers in the DACH region are significantly more specialized compared to other developed markets. This creates interesting opportunities for companies wanting to expand their footprint through M&A or organic growth," said Andy Nybo, managing director at Burton-Taylor.
"We see a lot of well-established and emerging local players such as Argus Data Insights, UNICEPTA, Landau Media, Observer AG, Ubermetrics, eMedia Monitor and EQS Group," Porter said. "Meltwater is a notable player too, and Cision has a presence through PRIME Research; several other major global Media Intelligence providers have relatively little presence".
