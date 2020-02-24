WorkGenius provides the only end-to-end technology solution for mid-size and enterprise companies to source, manage and pay freelancers. 40% of the US workforce will be set to be freelancing by 2025 and only 8% of organisations have the technology to manage them. The company was founded in Hamburg, Germany and expanded to the US with offices in NYC in 2017. - existing investors increase investment to more than $20M in total funding - funding takes company to break even in 2021 - account growth and account profitability allow for sustainable scaling