DUBLIN, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Germany Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Germany Data Center Market Report
The Germany data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025.
The Germany data center market witnessed the construction of around 25 new projects in 2019. Colocation providers dominate the market, with continued wholesale colocation take-up by cloud and enterprise data center service providers in Germany. Approximately 80% of facilities in Germany have adopted DCIM solutions.
The adoption of automated DCIM solutions will grow in the near future as they reduce human interference to handle critical tasks. Automation is helping extensive facilities to reduce operational costs by 25%. The region is likely to witness the increased penetration of infrastructure level monitoring, such as UPS battery monitoring solutions. Intelligent security systems such as AI-based monitoring systems is expected to grow, which is likely to reduce the use of card-based access control in data centers.
The report considers the present scenario of the data center construction market in Germany and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2020-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.
Key Deliverables
- An assessment of the investment in the market by colocation services, hyperscale, and enterprise operators
- Impact of COVID-19
- Investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) in major cities in the country
- Data center Colocation market in Germany
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing in Germany
- A detailed study of the existing market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the size of the Germany data center market during the forecast period
- Classification of the Germany data center market into multiple segments and sub-segments with sizing and forecast
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest growth trends, potential opportunities, and restraints, and future prospects for the data center Germany market
- Presence of prominent investors, construction contractors, and infrastructure vendors
- A transparent market research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market
Key Highlights of the Report
- In 2019, Germany witnessed investment in around 25 new facility projects
- CloudHQ NDC Data Center, and Vantage Data Center are the new entrants planning to build multiple hyperscale facilities
- The presence of facilities in populated areas is likely to increase concerns over carbon emission, which is likely to boost the adoption of efficient generator systems
- Industry 4.0 and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) are expected to drive the growth in region during 2019-2025
- The adoption of redundant rack PDUs of over 10 kW power capacity in the high-density environment will be a significant boost to the region
- The German market has a strong potential for modular/prefabricated facilities among edge facility deployment
Key Market Players
Data Center IT Infrastructure Providers
- Atos
- Arista
- Broadcom
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Cisco
- Dell Technologies
- Huawei
- IBM
- Lenovo
- NetApp
Construction Contractors
- Arup
- M+W Group
- Winthrop Engineering
- Lupp Group
- WBS Group
- STS Group
- Etix Everywhere (Vantage Data Center)
- Callaghan Engineering
- Zech Group
- Max BGL Group
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Climaventa
- Cummins
- Eaton
- KINOLT (Euro-Diesel)
- Kohler SDMO
- Legrand
- MTU On Site Energy
- Riello UPS
- Rittal
- Schneider Electric
- Socomec
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Investors
- CloudHQ
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- HLkomm
- Keyweb
- NDC Data Center
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Vantage Data Center (Etix Everywhere)
Why Purchase This Report?
- To gain competitive intelligence about the industry and players in the market
- To focus on the niche market
- To offer a presentation-ready format and easy-to-interpret data
- To enable decision-makers to make informed and profitable choices
- To provide the expert quantitative and qualitative analysis on the revenue and growth projections of the Germany data center market size
Key Topics Covered
1. Market Snapshot
2. Impact of COVID-19
3. List of Datacenter Investment in Germany
4. Investment Opportunities in Germany
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Market Share by Infrastructure 2019
5. Investment by Area
- Market Overview
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
6. Investment by Power Capacity
- Market Overview
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
7. Colocation Market
- Colocation Market Revenue 2019-2025
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing 2019
8. Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Trends
9. Germany Data Center Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Server - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Storage - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Network - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
10. Germany Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- UPS Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Generators - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Transfer Switches & Switchgears - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Rack PDU - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Electrical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
11. Germany Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Market Overview
- Cooling Systems - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Rack - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
12. Germany Data Center Market by Cooling Systems
- Market Overview
- CRAC & CRAH Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Chiller Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Cooling Towers & Dry Cooling - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Economizer & Evaporative Coolers - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Cooling Units - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
13. Germany Data Center Market by General Construction
- Market Overview
- Building Development - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Installation & Commissioning Services - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Building Design - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Physical Security - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- DCIM - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
14. Germany Data Center Market by Tier Standards
- Market Overview
- Tier I & II - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Tier III - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Tier IV - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
15. Germany Data Center Market by Geography
- Frankfurt
- Market Overview
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Other Cities
- Investment - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Area - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
- Power Capacity - Market Size & Forecast 2019-2025
16. Key Market Participants
- IT Infrastructure Providers
- Datacenter Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- Support Infrastructure Providers
- Data Center Investors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nceqr2
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716