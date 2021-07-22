NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gestalt (GoGestalt Inc.), a revolutionary digital talent development firm, and McorpCX LLC, a leading customer experience consulting and solutions provider, announced a strategic partnership between the two companies.
McorpCX and Gestalt have created an integrated approach—one that has been tested and validated in academia and business—to tackle the dual challenges of digital disruption and changing customer expectations. Their approach has been driven by extensive primary research with digital and CX business leaders and draws on two decades of experience driving real-world business applications.
Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Makhija—CEO of Gestalt and an Executive Director at McorpCX—noted that "a digitally enabled, customer-centric workforce is the starting point for digital and customer experience transformation. This helps align cross-functional teams to focus on delivering seamless customer experience, eliminate silos and inefficiencies, and drive a focus on bottom-line value. And that creates organization-wide buy-in—and real excitement."
Michael Hinshaw, Founder and President of McorpCX, said, "Business success in the new century requires a new way of working: one that embraces a customer and digital- first way of thinking. Today, it's nearly impossible to deliver a great customer experience without a strong "digital-first" organizational mindset, along with the cultural and technological capabilities to back it up.
"In fact, the most successful customer-experience transformation efforts we've been involved in over the last decade or so have also had an integrated digital transformation effort occurring, often in parallel," he concluded.
This joint perspective has been codified in a new eBook titled, "The Business Success Formula for the 2020s: Adopting a Digital-First, Customer-Centric Culture, Capabilities and Ways of Working". The ebook can be downloaded from Gestalt or McorpCX sites.
The eBook lays out a strategic transformation framework for successful digital-first, customer-centric transformation to help businesses tackle the dual challenges of digital disruption and changing customer expectations.
About GoGestalt:
GoGestalt is a revolutionary digital talent transformation company. Using its unique experiential learning methodology, Gestalt helps build digital capabilities in the workforce and develops a digital mindset and a digital way of working. Gestalt has operations in USA, Singapore, and India. To learn more, visit https://gogestalt.io
About McorpCX:
A customer experience services and solutions company serving Fortune 100 brands and fast-moving mid-market leaders, McorpCX is independently recognized as a 'best-of-breed' customer, employee, and digital experience management leader. Since its founding in 2002, McorpCX has helped leading organizations drive experience-led business success in an increasingly customer-centric world. To learn more, visit http://mcorp.cx.
