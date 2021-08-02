Get an Edge Over 5G with NEXCOM’s New uCPE Appliance. NEXCOM launches its new professional uCPE designed to leverage all advantages of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) technology. DFA 1163 is an entry-level desktop appliance to enable 5G networks for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Powered by Intel Atom® C3000R processor, DFA 1163 offers flexibility in CPU core count, up to 12 ports with PoE+ support, Wi-Fi 5/6 and 5G FR1 or FR2 optional modules.