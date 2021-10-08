NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marabu is coloring the printing world with a new product that is now available. UltraJet DLE-JF is designed specifically to replace Mimaki LUS-170 ink. It offers superior adhesion, a wide color gamut and unmatched reliability at a significant cost savings compared to the original Mimaki® inks. UltraJet DLE-JF provides high quality results on a wide range of substrates such as pressure sensitive vinyls, PVC banners and backlit films. DLE-JF's flexibility also makes it ideal for use on polycarbonate foils and printable fabrics such as Trevira® and artificial leather.
"We provide evolutionary products to lead innovation, improve quality and provide cost effective solutions so that our end-users continue to maximize their profitability and growth," said Marabu President Bob Keller.
UltraJet DLE-JF inks are available in 1 liter bottles with chips with high contrast pigmentation and an extended gamut. The inks are designed for simple and easy installation in the Mimaki UCJV series. These inks offer switch and match chemical compatibility to the Mimaki LUS-170: so no flushing is necessary when changing from OEM ink to DLE-JF.
About Marabu
Marabu North America LP is a subsidiary of Marabu GmbH & Co, a leading global manufacturer of screen, digital and pad printing inks for more than 155 years. Marabu is recognized by customers and the industry for the highest quality products, exceptional technical service and environmental awareness. The company employs more than 440 people worldwide with its distribution partners exclusively representing Marabu in over 70 countries around the world. For more information about DLE-JF, please visit http://www.marabu-northamerica.com or contact 888-253-2778.
