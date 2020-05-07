SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid COVID-19 lockdown and tightening budgets, HR professionals, L&D specialists, counselors and consultants can now train virtually to use marketing-leading personality assessments – boosting soft skills in a newly remote workforce. The Myers-Briggs Company announced today that virtual certification programs for the MBTI®, CPI 260® and FIRO® personality assessments are now available. The company has also released a series of virtual workshops for organizations looking to roll out MBTI-based development to their employees.
"We've been facilitating virtual training for clients for some time now, but placed priority on getting virtual certification available for customers given the circumstances," says Jeff Hayes, president and CEO of The Myers-Briggs Company. "The insights individuals gain through personality assessments are incredible. Travel restrictions shouldn't put a stop to progressing personal and professional development."
MBTI Virtual Certification
The MBTI Virtual Certification program is based on the newest global version of the assessment and covers both Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® assessment Step I and Step II.
"Our virtual trainings are engaging and interactive," said Sherrie Haynie, director of US Professional Services for The Myers-Briggs Company. "We leveraged best practices for virtual training in our course design, combining live expert-led lessons with individual e-learning and group work. Participants actively practice what they've learned every day, then complete an exam to gain their certification."
FIRO Virtual Certification
The FIRO tools were created to optimize teamwork on high-stress US Navy submarines, and now boost team development in organizations. The FIRO Certification Program was delivered virtually for the first time in early April, gaining positive reviews from participants. As well as the instructor-led training going online, the virtual program debuts a new 90-minute follow-up session for each cohort. Here participants can share insights, ask questions and chat with experts to discuss any issues arising from their practical work.
CPI™ Virtual Certification
The CPI 260 personality assessment was recently called "freakishly accurate" by Business Insider for its uncanny ability to dig out characteristics that others perceive about a person that they might not be aware of. Often used for leadership and executive development, certification for the CPI 260 is now being offered virtually. The CPI 260 Virtual Certification program also features a 90-minute follow-up session to answer questions and cement learning.
New Virtual Workshops Offer Development for the Time-Strapped
The new MBTI Virtual Live Workshops introduce participants to the Myers-Briggs personality framework and teach how to collaborate more effectively by understanding personality differences. These virtually-facilitated group workshops, led by an expert MBTI consultant, are ideal for time-strapped people development professionals. An initial MBTI Insights Virtual Workshop can be paired with additional trainings on:
- Enhancing Communication
- Managing Change
- Building Resilience
Girls in Tech, a non-profit based in Silicon Valley, recently praised the MBTI Insights Virtual Workshop run for their high-profile board of executives:
"The session armed us with an invaluable tool to be more effective in achieving our organizational goals," said Adriana Gascoigne, founder, CEO and board member of Girls in Tech. "We're better able to move forward as a team thanks to the insights we gained. In fact, we found it so helpful we're looking at doing a similar workshop with employees soon."
