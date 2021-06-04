CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- iiRcade Inc., the ultimate home arcade console for gamers of all ages to own and play their favorite retro and modern games in arcade style at home, is pleased to announce that RetroMania Wrestling is now available in the iiRcade Store.
Officially licensed by Retrosoft Studios, LLC, RetroMania Wrestling is now available for the first time on a home arcade system. Retromania Wrestling will retail for $29.99 in the iiRcade Store, but a special early-bird sale price of $24.99 will run from June 4-6, 2021.
"We have been waiting for this day and we're all very excited to play RetroMania Wrestling on our iiRcade," said Jong Shin, founder & CEO of iiRcade. "We'd like to thank Retrosoft CEO Mike Hermann for making this happen as well as all each member of our iiRcade family who have been patiently waiting for this release."
RetroMania Wrestling is a "pick up and play" arcade wrestling game with beautiful 2D sprites, incredible backgrounds and fast-paced arcade style game play. The modern wrestling game with a retro feel from Retrosoft Studios features wrestlers such as the Road Warriors, Nick Aldis, Matt Cardona, Tommy Dreamer, Stevie Richards, Blue Meanie, Hollywood Nova, Warhorse and more.
iiRcade version of the RetroMania Wrestling Features:
- 16 Unique, distinct playable wrestlers
- Several match types, including One-on-One matches, Tag Team matches, Steel Cage Matches, and the Battle Royale
- Story Mode and the 10 Pounds of Gold
- Ring entrances with entrance music
- Strategic gameplay that is easy to pick up and play
- Beautiful 2D pixel art animated sprites with over 700 frames of animation and animated backgrounds
- Arcade-style camera angle for the optimized arcade game play
- Crowd chants that react to the action on screen
- Global Leaderboard
- Attract Mode (coming soon in post-launch update)
- And much more!
Also available is a RetroMania Wrestling premium edition iiRcade cabinet that features 128GB of memory along with Sanwa Joysticks and a copy of the game.
iiRcade allows for cinematic arcade gaming experiences via 19" High-Definition display, 100W Dual Stereo Speakers, Premium Arcade Joysticks and hardware and software optimized for gaming. iiRcade also has the latest features built-in, such as WiFi 5, Bluetooth 4.2 and HDMI-Out, that bring arcade experiences to today's gamers.
Each iiRcade comes with 11 pre-loaded games: Dragon's Lair, Double Dragon, Gunbird, Beach Buggy Racing, BombSquad (online multiplayer party game), Snowboard Championship, Diver Boy, Dragon Master, Maniac Square, Twin Brats and Fancy World.
All games are officially licensed and available at affordable prices, and new titles are continuously added to the growing iiRcade store library. The iiRcade Store can be accessed on phones or via browser on PC or Mac through the iiRcade store link.
A full list of games currently licensed and targeted for release on iiRcade Store can be found here. For more information and to order iiRcade, visit iiRcade.com.
About iiRcade
iiRcade is a premium arcade gaming experience like no other. Play retro arcade games that you remember to the latest modern games in amazing arcade style. With cinematic gaming experiences powered by 19" high-density display, 100W of powerful stereo sound, premium 2-player arcade controllers and device optimized for the best arcade gaming experiences, iiRcade delivers arcade gaming that is so immersive, you will feel like you are inside the game.
