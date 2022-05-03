Get Real Health is providing tools, expertise and technology for Spark Health's Kete Waiora platform, which will connect New Zealand's healthcare sector
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI) family of companies and a provider of comprehensive patient engagement tools, has been selected by Spark Health to power the New Zealand company's new Kete Waiora digital health platform for New Zealanders. Get Real Health's digital front door solution will enable healthcare consumers and providers in New Zealand to securely connect, share and leverage all their health information through Kete Waiora, improving patient engagement and health outcomes.
Scheduled to launch in 2022, Kete Waiora will make navigating the New Zealand health system simpler and quicker for consumers and providers alike. While Kete Waiora will use Get Real Health's technology, the cloud-based platform will be hosted in Aotearoa (New Zealand).
Get Real Health President and Co-founder Robin Wiener says Spark Health is on the cusp of creating transformative innovation for New Zealand's healthcare system which is undergoing significant health reforms.
"We are incredibly excited to be working in partnership with Spark Health as we reimagine what a patient-centric approach to health and wellbeing looks like for New Zealanders," says Wiener.
"Our tools, expertise and technology can deliver a robust and secure digital health platform for New Zealand. We have a proven track record of helping millions of people around the world enjoy meaningful engagement with their healthcare systems for improved health outcomes," she added.
Thanks to Get Real Health's digital front door technology, Kete Waiora will empower New Zealand's healthcare consumers by providing them with secure access to their patient data anytime, anywhere, including lab results, vaccination records and other health information, as well as enabling communication with their providers, through one central platform.
Providers will benefit as well by gaining a 360-degree view of each patient, with data pulled both from existing sources and from individual patients' devices, including smartphones and health wearables. The result: Providers get a complete health picture of each patient, overcoming the fragmented healthcare data and digital landscape that Spark Health seeks to correct and connect with its Kete Waiora platform.
"Get Real Health's extensive international experience and proven global platform make it an ideal partner for us. The ability for a patient to access information to make better decisions, while being able to contribute their own data and share it with whānau (family) and others in their care team was a key feature that led us to select Get Real Health," says Dr. Will Reedy, CEO of Spark Health. "We are excited to collaborate with the Get Real Health team to realize the potential of the platform and ultimately support the transformation of the New Zealand health system.
About Get Real Health
Get Real Health, a member of the CPSI family of companies, combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. We help them deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, and increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. Visit: http://www.getrealhealth.com.
About Spark and Spark Health
Spark is New Zealand's largest telecommunications and digital services company.
In 2018, they identified digital health as a future growth market in its three-year strategy and established a dedicated industry vertical, Spark Health, to support the digital transformation of the health sector. Spark Health has deep relationships and insights within healthcare and life sciences, and more broadly across government and public service. Spark Health already supports the sector with a range of telecommunications, IT and managed services. Spark Health brings the best solutions from across Spark Business Group, which includes Spark, CCL, Leaven, Qrious and Digital Island.
About CPSI
CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of five companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health and TruCode LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation's largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. For more information, visit http://www.cpsi.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
