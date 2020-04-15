GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today several of the world's ventilator manufacturers announce a newly formed Ventilator Training Alliance (VTA) to support frontline medical providers to access a centralized repository of ventilator training. The content can be found in a mobile app managed by Allego.
"Supporting our customers and facilitating ventilator training continues to be key to all stakeholders in this project", says Charles Merchant, Senior Director Global Therapy Development Acute Care Therapies at Getinge. "Dräger, GE Healthcare, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Philips, Vyaire Medical and Nihon Kohden, together with Getinge, have joined this humanitarian training coalition". The VTA app - powered by learning and readiness platform provider Allego - connects respiratory therapists, nurses and other medical professionals with ventilator training resources from alliance member companies, including instructional how-to videos, manuals, troubleshooting guides, and other ventilator-operation expertise critical to treating patients suffering from COVID-19-related respiratory distress. Ventilators play a critical role in the management of patients who require assistance because they cannot breathe effectively due to severe respiratory illness, such as COVID-19. Speed and ease of access to ventilator training has a direct impact on patients' health during the COVID-19 crisis.
Content on the VTA app can be accessed on iOS and Android devices - even in environments with little to no Wi-Fi access - or from a web browser. The app provides healthcare professionals' multi-language closed captioning and mobile background audio when multitasking.
How to Access the Ventilator Training Alliance Hub
The app is provided at no cost to medical professionals. To download the Ventilator Training Alliance knowledge hub application, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play store, or click here to access the hub from any Web browser.
Watch a video overview of the VTA app.
About the Ventilator Training Alliance
The Ventilator Training Alliance provides a library of training and product materials for medical professionals. Created through a partnership between ventilator manufacturers, including Dräger, GE Healthcare, Getinge, Hamilton Medical, Medtronic, Philips, Vyaire Medical, and Nihon Kohden, and powered by Allego, the central knowledge hub provides free mobile access to video overviews, instruction manuals, and other training materials for equipment that is critical to treating patients suffering from COVID-19 related respiratory distress.
If you are a ventilator manufacturer and would like to join the alliance, please send your request to: VTA-Join@allego.com.Link to official press release:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005375/en/4739978/Ventilator-Manufacturers-Unite-Form-Ventilator-Training-Alliance
Media contact:
Anna Appelqvist
Vice President Corporate Communications
Phone: +46-(0)10-335-5906
E-mail: anna.appelqvist@getinge.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/getinge/r/getinge-contributes-to-ventilator-manufacturers-group-to-form-ventilator-training-alliance-and-creat,c3088435
The following files are available for download: