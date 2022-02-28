MIAMI, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Timing Is Everything
This launch of the first playable version of Floki's flagship Valhalla play-to-earn (P2E) Metaverse game coincides with a major international television campaign, a partnership with Formula 1 racing legends Alfa Romeo, and numerous other collaborations and initiatives that signal Floki's push to make Floki a household name in 2022 and beyond.
Floki believes the combination of meme power, community, charity, crypto and gaming has world-changing potential, and Valhalla is at the heart of all of this. P2E gaming has already proven to be resilient to bear markets, with the potential of staggering returns for early investors and income for day-to-day players.
(REFERENCE TWEET: https://twitter.com/mrbrownwhale/status/1495824624612958208?s=20&t=3OuwLlqfe_cU9hog31gIIQ)
Floki Valhalla, P2E & the Future of Gaming
Early P2E crypto Metaverse games Axie and Decentraland have already proven the model Floki intends to take further:
"... Axie's axs cryptocurrency gained an eye-watering 18,000% over the course of 2021, while Decentraland's mana token rose by 4,000%, ranking the two of them among the best performers overall last year from the crypto space, all thanks to the popularity of play-to-earn games and the metaverse."
Business Insider
Floki will take P2E gaming to a new level, both in terms of game quality and community engagement. The famous Floki Vikings community will participate in testing and feedback on Valhalla throughout the process, and this Alpha Testnet Battle Arena launch is the first of a number of stages in the development of the game that will involve Floki's famously enthusiastic and engaged community.
How Do I Play?
VALHALLA BATTLE ARENA ALPHA TEST APPLICATION
Registration: https://forms.gle/QVJht4TZSiyZpf3H6
TENTATIVE LAUNCH TIME: 9 PM UTC | FEBRUARY 28, 2022
Note that testing will happen on Optimism Kovan Testnet.
Priority on admission in early batches depend on:
1. Genesis NFT Holder (Ruby/Diamond)
2. Genesis NFT Holder (Silver/Bronze)
3. Flokitar Holder
4. Floki Gemstone Holder (coming in March)
5. Special Criteria (e.g. professional tester)
Further information will be shared via the official Floki Twitter and Floki Telegram channel. You can follow all the Floki Viking community's epic adventures in memes, crypto, charity and P2E gaming there and at floki.com.
