LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, and Greenfly, the media distribution platform for more than 275 sports organizations, today announced a global exclusive partnership that will provide professional athletes with the capability to easily distribute licensed visual content from Getty Images.
Getty Images will leverage Greenfly's platform for last-mile media distribution to individuals such as athletes, coaching staff, ambassadors, and sponsors. These users can access their curated Getty Images visual content through Greenfly's mobile app to share on their personal social media accounts.
"By giving our partners real-time mobile access to licensed visual content, Greenfly provides them with the fastest and most streamlined way for getting premium media into the hands of sports organizations and enables them to tell impactful stories on social media," said Peter Orlowsky, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Getty Images. "We're excited to be able to give our partners the best automated distribution solution available to complete the full media lifecycle and deliver content to athletes and talent as Getty Images award-winning photographers capture those game-time moments in the stadium, on the field or courtside for sports."
"More than ever, athletes and sports organizations are relying on social media to communicate with fans and tell visual stories," said Mike Zarrilli, Senior Director of Global Strategic Development at Getty Images. "By partnering with Greenfly, we're thrilled to provide our sports partners with an advanced system that will make it easier for athletes to distribute licensed visual content on their social media accounts."
The partnership leverages the proven integration of Getty Images' media library directly into Greenfly's digital media distribution platform. It benefits Getty Images partners in having a simplified, fully managed service to access, distribute and share libraries of licensed media. Sharing photos and video clips on social media also drives increased exposure of Getty Images owned media, ensures Getty Images partners get more value from their libraries, and amplifies engagement with fans when published on users' social media channels.
"We're extremely proud to be partnering with the leading name in sports photography and unlocking this last-mile solution to enable their expansive portfolio of sports organizations to share more of the moments that matter with the world," said Andrew Patterson, SVP of Partnerships & Strategy at Greenfly.
"Greenfly was built to empower organizations to activate their advocates and talent by arming them with powerful short-form digital media. With this exclusive agreement with the leader in sports photography, we're able to help more people experience the phenomenal stories captured by Getty Images at a scale never seen before, helping sports organizations take advantage of licensed digital assets by putting them in the hands of people who can help drive the most engagement." added Daniel Kirschner, Greenfly co-founder and chief executive officer.
About Getty Images
Getty Images is one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world, with over 435 million assets including photos, videos, and music, available through its industry-leading sites http://www.gettyimages.com and http://www.istock.com. The Getty Images website serves creative, business and media customers in nearly every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 360,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events each year, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world's deepest digital archive of historic photography.
Visit Getty Images at http://www.gettyimages.com to learn more about how the company is advancing the unique role of still and moving imagery in communication and business, enabling creative ideas to come to life. For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room, and for the stories and inspiration behind our content, visit gettyimages.creativeinsights.com. Find Getty Images on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or download the Getty Images app where you can explore, save and share the world's best imagery.
About Greenfly
Greenfly, the leader in digital media management, enables organizations to efficiently collect and share media with athletes, sponsors, broadcasters and ambassadors to fuel brand love on social media networks. The company's award-winning software platform and mobile app enable organizations to transform their advocates into brand builders by harnessing the power of digital content. Founded in 2014, Greenfly is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices across the U.S. and in Europe. To learn more, please visit http://www.greenfly.com.
