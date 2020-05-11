NEW YORK, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications celebrating its 25th year, today announced the launch of its latest Creative Bursary, designed to support the worldwide creative community as they grapple with challenges posed by COVID-19. Titled 'Creatives in Quarantine,' the Bursary will award 10 grants of US$2,000.
"During this time of global uncertainty, creative outlets become even more important—as a source of income, a means toward alleviating stress or an avenue to self-expression," said Guy Merrill, Global Head of Art. "'Whatever the inspiration, level of experience, chosen medium or creative field, we welcome all submissions with a view of celebrating creative expression and supporting the creative community during this challenging time."
Historically, Getty Images has targeted its Creative Bursary program toward emerging creatives, however COVID-19 has created challenges for everyone, a fact acknowledged by this latest iteration. This particular series is therefore open to anyone who is using this time to break through creative boundaries and create inspiring work—including photographers, illustrators, filmmakers and artists.
"Creatives are resilient, and we want to further encourage them to tap into their talents in spite of the restrictions many are facing related to shelter-in-place and stay at home orders," Merrill added.
Submissions will be judged by an industry-leading panel of judges, after which 10 recipients will be awarded $2,000 each for moving, entertaining or ground-breaking creative projects created while in quarantine. Recipients will also have the opportunity to license appropriate winning work on the Getty Images and iStock websites at a 100 percent royalty rate.
A portfolio of work should be submitted alongside a one-page document describing the creative individual, their sources of inspiration and the thinking behind their work. Submissions are open now and will close on Monday, June 8 at midnight EST.
The Getty Images and iStock Creative Bursary is part of the Getty Images wider Grants program, which since its inception, has awarded US$1.7 million to photographers and filmmakers worldwide. Please visit Where We Stand to learn more: https://wherewestand.gettyimages.com/grants.