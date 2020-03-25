MONTREAL, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Montreal-based GHGSat announced that it has begun supplying methane emissions risk predictions data for the Permian Basin with Bloomberg on a weekly basis. GHGSat methane emissions risk predictions have been integrated into Bloomberg's offerings and are now available via the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point platform.
The methane emissions risk predictions provided to Bloomberg are delivered as a risk index on a grid averaging 2km by 2km over the Permian Basin. The risk index is calculated using GHGSat's own satellite measurements of methane emissions, combined with several other sources of data, that are then processed with proprietary algorithms.
"Partnering with Bloomberg provides world-class distribution for our unique analytics products," says Stephane Germain, CEO of GHGSat. "It also provides GHGSat the opportunity to showcase satellite monitoring of greenhouse gas emissions to a much wider audience than our typical industrial and government customers."
In 2016, GHGSat launched the world's first satellite ("Claire") designed to measure greenhouse gas emissions from industrial facilities. Claire has since taken thousands of measurements, covering over a million square kilometers of the Earth's surface, identifying previously undetected methane leaks which operators were then able to address. Public samples of these measurements are available on GHGSat's website.
Building on the success of this first satellite, GHGSat is launching two more satellites and an aircraft sensor in 2020. GHGSat uses its satellites and aircraft sensors to offer monitoring services for industrial facilities in sectors such as oil & gas, power generation, mining, waste management, and agriculture to measure, control, and ultimately reduce emissions.
GHGSat's vision is to become the global reference for remote sensing of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industrial sites, using satellite technology.
GHGSat's novel technology enables GHG measurement with better accuracy at a fraction of the cost of comparable alternatives. Owners of industrial facilities can monitor their facilities, local or remote, anywhere in the world, with a common technology. Significantly improved emissions information will enable industries to better measure, control, and ultimately reduce GHG emissions.
