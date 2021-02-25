SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GHT Group, a leader in custom home technology, lighting, shading, and audio-video solutions based in Marietta, Ga., is excited to announce that it is expanding its custom solutions and services into Northwest Florida.
In January, GHT Group acquired the Santa Rosa Beach, Florida operations of Audio Video Excellence, an established integrator with a loyal customer base, excellent reputation for quality work, and the same ethic for elevated customer service and support for which GHT Group is known.
While GHT Group has operated primarily in the Metro Atlanta area since 1989, it has done projects for customers far and wide when asked, in locations including Florida, Montana, Wyoming, North and South Carolina and beyond. With many customers owning second homes in the beautiful beach areas of Northwest Florida's Emerald Coast, from Destin to Panama City Beach and along the famous "30A," the company is pleased to have a local presence to better serve customers there.
"We're very excited about the opportunity to integrate the Florida location of Audio Video Excellence into the GHT Group family," said Kenny Ellis, President of GHT Group. "They've built a great team, stellar reputation, and excellent processes for delivering complete solutions to customers. It's a perfect fit to enable GHT Group to bring the full set of services we offer to the Northwest Florida market."
Eric Huffmaster, previously of Audio-Video Excellence, will now lead operations at the GHT Group Santa Rosa Beach FL Office. He added: "We're thrilled to join the GHT Group family. The incredible breadth of product and service offerings GHT Group brings to the table will be a game changer for our Florida clients. I look forward to not only what we can do for clients but also the added growth opportunities for our team."
While GHT Group is not new to Northwest Florida, the local presence will enable the company to bring the full range of its products and services to the region. As a longtime custom integrator, it will be done with a local flavor. In particular, GHT Group solutions in motorized shading, lighting, and outdoor entertainment will be tailored to local Emerald Coast lifestyles.
