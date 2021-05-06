LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced details of its 2021 GHX Summit 365. This year-round virtual learning event, kicking off in May in place of GHX's annual in-person Summit, provides a platform for providers and suppliers to engage together to share best practices and enable networking across the industry. Conversations will focus on topics that are top of mind with healthcare stakeholders as we emerge from the pandemic with a shared goal of creating a more resilient healthcare ecosystem that delivers better patient care. Registration for Summit 365 sessions is free and can be found here: https://www.ghxsummit.com/.
"COVID-19 made weaknesses in the healthcare supply chain a national conversation and taught us many important lessons related to building a more modern and resilient supply chain ready to withstand future stressors," said Bruce Johnson, CEO for GHX. "It's even more essential we create opportunities for healthcare stakeholders to assemble and share best practices and their vision for how supply chain will continue to advance in support of better patient care. We're excited to help facilitate these important conversations throughout the year with GHX Summit 365."
May 26: GHX Summit LIVE
The GHX Summit 365 will include a GHX Summit LIVE two-and-a-half-hour event on May 26 featuring a keynote session by leadership and happiness expert, Neil Pasricha. Pasricha is former Director of Leadership at Walmart, and author of the award-winning blog 1000 Awesome Things and the New York Times bestsellers, The Book of Awesome and The Happiness Equation. Pasricha will share his expertise during a session entitled, "Be Happy First: Resilience and Breakthrough Performance in Times of Change." This inspiring talk is for anyone looking for simple, practical ways to lift performance to new heights. Pasricha's talk leaves audiences with five clear tools they can use to achieve their biggest goals.
GHX will also announce the winners of the 2020 GHXcellence Awards, which honor providers and suppliers that exhibited critical healthcare values, including collaboration, innovation and community impact. During Summit LIVE, GHX Division President of Value Based Care Tina Murphy will sit down with several of the GHXcellence Award winners who will share their inspiring stories of how they made an impact during the past year. President and CEO Bruce Johnson will also share a brief update on company priorities and vision, and what customers can expect from GHX in the future.
GHX Summit Satellite Sessions
GHX will begin hosting 45-minute webinars on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 2:00pm ET covering various market trends and shifts such as value-based care, clinically integrated supply chain, predictive analytics, cloud ERP and automation. GHX will announce the schedule for sessions on the Summit 365 website.
