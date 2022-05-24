Data and Information Sharing Fuels Greater Collaboration and Trust Between Healthcare Suppliers and Providers
LOUISVILLE, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced it is working with the Healthcare Industry Resiliency Collaborative (HIRC) to help create a more transparent and resilient healthcare supply chain. In joining HIRC, GHX is lending its support for HIRC's mission to strengthen healthcare supply chains, alongside leading suppliers and providers. GHX brings more than 20 years of supply chain expertise, data-driven insights and innovative technology to the consortium.
"The past two years have underscored the critical role supply chain plays in delivering affordable, quality patient care. It's also proved that healthcare can collaborate on a large scale when uniting around a common purpose," said Tina Vatanka Murphy, division president, Value Based Care, GHX. "By joining HIRC, GHX will help arm organizations with the data and actionable insights they need to thrive in healthcare's value-based future, where patients are at the heart of every decision."
In support of greater transparency and availability of supply, GHX is leveraging data from its vast network to help enable the consortium to:
- Measure key resiliency metrics as defined by AHRMM, such as national level fill rate for all products and category-level backorder rates
- Analyze demand across geographies in the U.S. to help identify hot spots by product category
- Support the development of key performance indicators and industry benchmarks to inform provider and supplier scorecards
Founded in 2019, HIRC is a non-profit consortium of healthcare providers and suppliers with a focus on partnership and collaboration for sharing best practices and establishing industry standards to enable consistency and scale. To date, more than 65 members from leading healthcare providers, suppliers, distributors and industry partners have joined forces to advocate for greater resiliency and transparency of the healthcare supply chain.
"The depth and breadth of GHX's network makes them a valued collaborator," said Jesse Schafer, MBA, Executive Director, HIRC. "GHX was an early supporter of the consortium, recognizing the value of a collaborative approach between providers, suppliers and industry partners. Together, GHX and HIRC are paving a way to a more transparent and resilient supply chain through deeper collaboration and improvements in data accessibility."
About HIRC
HIRC is the pre-eminent consortium for patient-centric healthcare supply chain resiliency best practice. HIRC was born in 2019 through outreach by leading healthcare providers to peers and partners in the industry to face the challenge of supply chain resiliency together, rather than alone. Members participate in monthly calls, strategic initiatives and best practice sharing to enable a collaborative culture capable of producing sensible and scalable strategies. Members gain accelerated access to the largest repository of healthcare supply chain mapping data through opt-in services. HIRC is non-competitive, non-exclusive and member driven. We want to collaborate with you. For more information, visit http://www.hircstrong.com.
About GHX
Building on decades of collaboration among providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit http://www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub.
