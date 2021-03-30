LOUISVILLE, Colo., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) announced today that its North American Customer Support team has achieved certification under the prestigious Service Capability & Performance (SCP) Standards from Service Strategies. GHX achieved certification after an extensive audit of its Louisville Service Operation. The SCP Standards quantify the effectiveness of customer service and support operations based upon a stringent set of performance factors that represent best practices in the industry.
"We strive to serve as an extension of our customers' teams with an industry-leading support organization that continually advocates for our customers. Our mission became even more meaningful in the past year as we supported the healthcare community in their tireless battle with the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paul Feicht, senior vice president of Global Customer Operations for GHX. "One of the silver linings of the pandemic has been an even greater alignment and partnership with our customers to help healthcare emerge stronger. SCP certification demonstrates we are ready not only to go on this journey with our customers, but to guide them."
SCP Standards are designed to improve the quality and effectiveness of technology service operations. SCP and a consortium of leading technology companies created the internationally recognized standards, which define best practices for delivering world-class technology service and support, quantify performance levels and establish a framework for continuous improvement. Certified companies must continue to demonstrate their performance and commitment to excellence through annual certification audits.
"GHX demonstrated an outstanding commitment to the continuous improvement of service operations during their recent certification audit under the SCP Standards," said Greg Coleman, vice president of Strategic Programs for Service Strategies. "GHX customers can be assured that the company is working hard to deliver an exceptional service experience. Attainment of certification under the SCP Standards helps to validate these efforts."
GHX joins the ranks of leading technology companies certified under the SCP Standards. Currently, more than two hundred service organizations around the world are using the SCP Standards to improve their business operations. These companies include industry leaders such as SS&C | Advent Software, Cloudera, Fresenius Kabi, Kongsberg Digital, McKesson Corporation, FujiFilm Medical Systems, and many others.
About Service Strategies Corporation
San Diego, CA based Service Strategies advances service excellence by providing training, consulting, certification and industry standards programs that ensure delivery of world-class customer service and support. Thousands of service professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through participation in the company's training and certification courses. In addition, the world's leading service providers have adopted Service Strategies' Service Capability & Performance (SCP) Standards as their roadmap to service excellence and benchmark measure of success. For more information, visit http://www.servicestrategies.com, call 858.674.4864 or email info@servicestrategies.com
About GHX
Building on decades of collaboration between providers, manufacturers, distributors and other industry stakeholders, Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC (GHX) is leading the charge in helping organizations run the new business of healthcare. By automating key business processes and translating evidence-based analytics and data into meaningful action, GHX is helping the healthcare ecosystem to move faster, operate more intelligently and achieve greater outcomes. With the support of GHX, healthcare organizations have removed billions of dollars of wasteful healthcare spend. For more information on GHX's suite of world-class, cloud-based supply chain solutions, visit http://www.ghx.com and The Healthcare Hub. GHX has also launched a COVID-19 Information Center that provides a wealth of free resources and access to data and information needed to help serve patients and protect staff during the pandemic.
