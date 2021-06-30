LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global Healthcare Exchange (GHX) today announced its Vendormate Kiosk now features expanded Visitor Management capabilities delivered via a simple software upgrade. The Vendormate Kiosk provides healthcare with a comprehensive, integrated digital solution for both vendor and visitor management to improve facility safety and security for staff, patients, vendors and visitors alike.
Providing a safe and secure environment for healthcare facilities requires greater focus on and compliance with infection control, visitor management and violence prevention policies and procedures. Given that healthcare workers are five times more likely to experience workplace violence than others, creating safer and more secure environments is imperative. Data show only 46% of hospitals strictly enforce credentialing measures, but 88% of hospitals believe that compliance with visitor and vendor access policies needs to improve.
"As providers begin opening their doors again to visitors, they need visitor management protocols that not only create safer environments but do so in a way that streamlines access and helps remove friction from the process," said Chrystie Leonard, general manager, GHX's Vendormate business unit. "Based on industry research, we know 87 percent of consumers prefer a self-serve, contactless experience. With visitor management functionality now available in our Vendormate Kiosk, hospitals and health systems can feel confident they're relying on an established and modern solution for all types of visitors."
The Vendormate Kiosk's Visitor Management capabilities allow for faster, more efficient contact-free check-in through:
- A single Kiosk solution that can be configured for visitors, vendors or a dual mode
- Barcode technology that allows visitors to scan their driver's license for fast check-in and complete photo ID badging via an integrated camera
- Visitor dashboard and management capabilities that support visitor watch lists and alerts, and enable detailed reporting
- Plug-and-play installation with remote kiosk management to help streamline monitoring and troubleshooting
Vendormate operates the industry's leading credentialing network of providers and suppliers, connecting more than 190,000 representatives with more than 6,000 hospitals and thousands of non-acute facilities. Every year, more than 2.6 million vendor badges are issued through Vendormate. With nearly two decades of healthcare credentialing industry expertise, the company has unique insights on effectively addressing ongoing needs for patient and staff safety and security.
