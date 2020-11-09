REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, just days before the release of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft Corp. unveiled a 40-foot-tall replica of the Xbox Series X in the dreamlike landscape of The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State. The structure featured a rotation of dream-inspired art from local artists — a nod to the Xbox Power Your Dreams campaign for the new consoles.

Today, the installation footage will be streamed online (www.twitch.tv/Xbox) and reveal clues for #SolveForX, an online global scavenger hunt. Fans can follow @Xbox Twitter to review rules and participate for their chance to win the Ultimate Xbox Experience bundle or one of seven Xbox Series X consoles. Select pieces of art will also be made available digitally after launch.

The installation is one of many activations that will be coming to life worldwide as we approach launch day, all of which will be featured in the official Xbox launch livestream on Nov. 10 starting 11 a.m. PST. More info about what is happening around the globe can be found here.

What:

Microsoft unveils 40-foot-tall Xbox Series X art installation to celebrate new console launches



When: 

Installation will be livestreamed on Xbox Global Twitch Channel (www.twitch.tv/Xbox) on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 3-6 p.m. PST



Where: 

The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State

 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.