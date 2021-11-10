LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GIBLIB, the premier on-demand education and CME-accredited platform for healthcare professionals to learn from the world's leading medical experts anytime and anywhere, has been named a special mention on TIME's Best Inventions of 2021 list. This year's list places GIBLIB among 49 other movers and shakers across industries like technology, health and wellness, and sustainability looking to improve society and our way of life.
"We are honored to be included in the special mentions category on TIME's renowned list of 100 budding and established innovators making waves across industries," said Brian Conyer, CEO and co-founder of GIBLIB. "As an innovator crossing media with healthcare, our goal is to provide healthcare professionals with access to the highest quality education which makes this special mention on TIME's Best Inventions of 2021 list a milestone and speaks to its goal for a 'better, smarter, and a bit more fun' world."
With many systemic challenges in the healthcare industry exposed by the pandemic, GIBLIB is addressing the industry's access and equity limitations by delivering high-fidelity, immersive video content from the world's leading medical professionals and specialists to medical professionals anywhere in the world.
About GIBLIB
GIBLIB is the only streaming media platform to provide medical professionals anywhere in the world access to high-fidelity, immersive video content of the most current medical topics and sought-after surgical procedures performed by the world's leading specialists. The Company creates, produces and curates high-quality educational videos that feature expert physicians at leading academic medical centers and distributes its content on-demand to medical professionals and students worldwide. GIBLIB produces exclusive content in partnership with leading experts in the medical field, including Mayo Clinic, UCSF Medical Center, Keck Medicine of USC, Cedars Sinai, and Cleveland Clinic.
