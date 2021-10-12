LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GIBLIB, the premier on-demand education and CME-accredited platform for healthcare professionals to learn from the world's leading medical experts anytime and anywhere, has been selected to participate in the very first Amazon Web Services (AWS) Healthcare Accelerator program. The four-week technical, business, and mentorship accelerator opportunity furthers the company's mission to improve the learning experiences of physicians, advanced practitioners, and allied healthcare professionals.
Healthcare has been strained to its limits due to the global pandemic, rising healthcare costs, and growing challenges in healthcare access and equity. GIBLIB is addressing some of these systemic issues by providing medical professionals anywhere in the world access to high-fidelity, immersive video content of the most current medical topics and sought-after surgical procedures performed by the world's leading specialists.
"We are honored and thrilled to be part of AWS's prestigious accelerator program and receive training, mentoring and guidance from subject-matter experts," said Brian Conyer, CEO and co-founder of GIBLIB. "Our vision is to advance human health through education and technology, which aligns well with the AWS Healthcare Accelerator's goals of improved patient experience, improved clinician experience, better health outcomes, and lower cost of care."
About GIBLIB
GIBLIB is an LA-based media company advancing human health through education and technology. Hollywood is in our DNA, and we invest significant resources to bring studio-quality content to medical education. We're on a mission to empower and inspire healthcare professionals everywhere to never stop learning. GIBLIB produces exclusive content in partnership with leading experts in the medical field, including Mayo Clinic, UCSF Medical Center, Keck Medicine of USC, Cedars Sinai, and Cleveland Clinic.
