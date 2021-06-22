BOSTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GID-Windsor Communities now offer their 53,000 residents access to Bilt Rewards and Bilt Mastercard - the first-ever rewards program and credit card that allows renters to earn rewards on one of their biggest monthly expenses with no fees.
"GID is always thinking about how we can improve the customer experience at our 140 Windsor Communities so residents can create connections and receive that added value. Our partnership with Bilt Rewards allows us to offer our residents a truly revolutionary product that goes beyond the ordinary resident rewards program. Bilt is a turning point for the multifamily industry, and we are thrilled to be on the forefront of this kind of innovation," stated Greg Bates, president and CEO, GID.
With the launch of Bilt Rewards, the 109 million renters in the United States can now use points for travel across over 100 major airlines and hotels; fitness classes at the country's top boutique studios; limited-edition and exclusive collections of art and home decor through the Bilt Collection, and can even be used for rent credits or put toward a future down payment on a home.
Bilt is the first company to win regulatory approval to redeem points that can be used on down payments on home mortgages through Fannie Mae and the Federal Housing Administration, opening up even greater accessibility to homeownership for this generation of renters.
Bilt Rewards marks the first-ever rewards program for the multifamily housing sector and the $500 billion/year rental market at-large. "Housing is the single largest expense for the vast majority of Americans," says Bilt CEO and Founder Ankur Jain, "And until today, rent has been the only major expense you couldn't earn points through. Over a renter's lifetime, that's thousands upon thousands of dollars that they've never been able to earn something back on. With the launch of the new Bilt Rewards program, renters will now be able to travel, shop, or even start thinking about purchasing a future home just by paying their rent."
Additionally, GID-Windsor Communities residents will be among the first to receive an invitation for the Bilt Mastercard - the first credit card that allows users to pay their rent with no fee. With the card, renters can also earn points on non-rent purchases, enabling them to maximize rewards potential.
For buildings that do not accept credit card payments, cardholders can still pay their rent with their Bilt Mastercard through the Bilt App, and a check will be sent directly to their landlord. Further, rent payments made through Bilt Mastercard will automatically be reported to credit bureaus, enabling residents to build their credit score with each on-time rent payment.
Bilt Mastercard is a Mastercard World Elite Card with no annual fees, meaning cardholders receive all ancillary benefits reserved for premium cards at no extra cost. Renters within Bilt's network of real estate partner properties, including GID-Windsor Communities, will be the first to receive invitations for the Bilt Mastercard, as Bilt Rewards roll out across more than 2 million units starting today and over the coming months.
About GID-Windsor Communities
GID is a privately-held and vertically-integrated real estate company that develops, owns, and operates a premier portfolio of multifamily, industrial, and mixed-use developments. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and fund manager across multiple asset classes supported by an integrated platform and has deep operating expertise. GID's existing and underdevelopment properties are valued at over $20 billion. During its 60-year history, GID has acquired or developed over 79,000 residential units and 32.2 million square feet of commercial space in twenty-four states. The current portfolio includes over 37,000 residential units, 1 million square feet of retail and office space, and 18.8 million square feet of industrial space. More information is available at http://www.gid.com.
