CARY, N.C., June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- More than $300,000 in specialized software and technical support for manufacturing industries has been gifted to Wake Technical Community College by InstantGMP, a worldwide leader software solution for pharmaceutical, dietary supplement and biotech manufacturers.
"We are extremely pleased that we can support Wake Tech's commitment to providing our community with first-rate educational and training opportunities such as their Biopharmaceutical Technology program," said Dr. Richard Soltero, President of InstantGMP. "The key for maintaining FDA compliance and producing good quality products is training. Wake Tech's Biopharmaceutical Technology program is essential for ensuring quality and compliance in the manufacturing industry."
The total amount of InstantGMP's gift is approximately $305,000 and includes:
-1 InstantGMP PRO all-in-one manufacturing and quality system with unlimited term license
-45 additional Instant GMP PRO users with unlimited term licenses
-100 hours of Implementation
In addition to these items, InstantGMP also includes free software upgrades as part of the gift.
As North Carolina's largest community college, Wake Tech serves more than 70,000 students annually across its seven campuses, two training centers & multiple community sites along with a comprehensive array of online learning options. An accredited institute, Wake Tech offers both traditional and online courses with more than 250 associate degrees, diplomas, and certificates for university transfer or immediate employment opportunities.
"Having access to the innovative InstantGMP PRO software elevates our Biopharmaceutical Technology program to the next level. Now we can better prepare our students for the workforce of today and the opportunities of tomorrow by training them on the documentation used in pharmaceutical manufacturing" said Joel Houston, Instructor/Program Director Biopharmaceutical Technology, Wake Technical Community College. "This is a substantial addition to our program and a spectacular benefit for our students. We are humbled by InstantGMP's generosity and inspired by their commitment to Wake Tech, our students, and our community."
InstantGMP is proud to support an outstanding institute like Wake Technical Community College and its mission of helping its students achieve success in the industry.
Wake Tech is grateful to InstantGMP for recognizing its training equipment and materials needs and for choosing to help make a difference in their students' lives.
Both organizations look forward to continuing this relationship for many years to come!
About InstantGMP™ Inc.
Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero InstantGMP Inc., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP").
As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMP™ pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.
