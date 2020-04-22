PLEASANTON, Calif., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As people and businesses search for ways to help others during the COVID-19 crisis, global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network is connecting brands and people through GiftCardsDoGood.com—an aggregation of Blackhawk's customers who are giving back with promotions of their gift card and egifts to "do good." The website will be a convenient one-stop resource for consumers wanting to purchase gift cards or egifts where all or a portion of the proceeds will directly support nonprofits providing assistance or relief to first responders, frontline workers, employees of industries in crisis, families fighting illness and others who are most impacted in our communities.
The website will launch on May 5, 2020 in conjunction with #GivingTuesdayNow, a global day of giving and unity created as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. The day is designed to drive an influx of generosity, citizen engagement, business and philanthropy activation, and support for communities and nonprofits around the world.
"We are committed to supporting our partners' efforts to give back through the simple purchase of a gift card or egift," said Brett Narlinger, SVP, Global Commerce, Blackhawk Network. "A fundamental element of our business is connecting brands with people. With GiftCardsDoGood.com, we can do just that by providing a single platform that people can use to search for ways to give back—all while staying home."
One of the easiest and most versatile ways to help communities right now is to purchase gift cards. The purchase can be to support favorite restaurants and retailers or to assist those in need like friends and family experiencing job loss or who are on the frontlines. In fact, new consumer research1 reveals that Americans are interested in using gift cards and egifts for charity or kindness during this crisis, such as contributing to a gift card for a person or family in need (31%), sending gift cards to healthcare workers (31%) or purchasing a gift card from a business they care about that is closed or struggling during the crisis (26%).
GiftCardsDoGood.com will feature gift cards and egifts from top retailers and brands across a wide variety of categories, including clothing, home goods, restaurants and more.
eGifts, or digital gift cards, provide a great alternative to using cash when making purchases as recent research1 shows that 74% of survey respondents would prefer using digital payments amidst the current crisis. And, as the season of gifting for moms, dads and grads nears, most people (71%) are interested in giving egifts instead of other gifts right now than they would have been in the past.
Blackhawk works with more than 1,000 brands and card partners – including some of the top restaurants, retailers and merchants—in more than 200,000 retail locations in 28 countries and connects with more than 300,000,000 shoppers worldwide each week.
About Blackhawk Network
Blackhawk Network delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty and revenue. Serving 28 countries, we reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Visit blackhawknetwork.com.
1 The "Paying for Things and Giving Gifts During a Crisis" report is based on the findings of an internet-based survey conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of Blackhawk Network on March 31, 2020. The sample size included 1,067 respondents ages 18+.
CONTACT:
Geoff Renstrom
Geoff@fletchergroupllc.com
208-871-9280