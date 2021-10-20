LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AutoTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced that for the second year in a row, GIG Car Share has been named "Car Sharing Service of the Year" in the second annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Powered by AAA Northern California, Nevada, and Utah (AAA NCNU), GIG Car Share was launched in 2017 by A3Ventures, the innovation lab at AAA NCNU. Gig operates over 1,000 hybrid and electric vehicles throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Sacramento, West Sacramento, and Seattle. Over the past year, Gig's Membership has increased over 28 percent to more than 100,000 Members who have made more than 1.6 million trips.
"Like AAA, Gig stands out for its member-focused approach. Over the past year, we have continued to evolve to serve the evolving needs of our Members," said Jason Haight, President of GIG Car Share. "As the demand for collaborative mobility continues to grow, GIG Car Share remains ready to deliver."
The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.
"Transportation habits are changing as car-ownership rates drop - especially among millennials. Additionally, in the wake of the national shortage of rental cars, alternatives to conventional rental companies and less complicated options than the ride-sharing platforms are essential," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. "GIG Car Share offers a flexible, environmentally friendly transportation-as-a-service model that is the latest example in providing a more convenient, affordable, and safe mobility option. Congratulations, once again this year, on being our choice for 'Car Sharing Service of the Year.'"
