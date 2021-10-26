CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GIGA Data Centers (GIGA), a high-density colocation provider, has announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with Eastwood Homes, a privately held residential home builder of move-in ready homes in the Southeast.
"We chose GIGA Data Centers because the of quality and integrity of their team and infrastructure" said Justin Myers, Vice President of Operations at Eastwood Homes."Our 40+ years of industry success is driven by a commitment of 'Built with Care', and we believe the team at GIGA shared our commitment."
GIGA Data Centers operates a multi-tenant data center in Mooresville, North Carolina -just north of downtown Charlotte. The company is known for its WindChill™ prefabricated modular enclosures that support up to 50kW per rack and are ideally suited for compute-intense environments, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications and blockchain processing.
"We're honored to have one of the most trusted and respected homebuilders in the Southeast call GIGA Data Centers home," said John McCallum, Managing Partner at GIGA Data Centers. "We believe our team and technology align perfectly with Eastwood Home's reputation for outstanding craftsmanship and unparalled customer service."
About GIGA Data Centers
GIGA Data Centers (GIGA) is a colocation provider based in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company operates a multi-tenant data center using prefabricated modules that can be rapidly deployed to support up to 50kW per rack.
GIGA has fully built out and commissioned 3MW of capacity on a 20MW data center campus in Mooresville, just north of downtown Charlotte and has been successfully selling into firms with high-power density requirements. The GIGA team team has deployed over 150MW of modular data centers across 3 continents for companies like Microsoft, HP, Facebook, Disney, EMC, IBM, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Duke Energy, and the Department of Energy. For more information, please visit http://www.gigadatacenters.com
Media Contact
Jason Ferrara, GIGA Data Centers, +1 4802063848, jferrara@gigadatacenters.com
SOURCE GIGA Data Centers