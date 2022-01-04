GIGABYTE Event 2022 Product Launch Press Conference debuts new AORUS and AERO Series Laptops

 By GIGABYTE

TAIPEI, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE's global press conference, Define Your Vision, launched brand new esports grade AORUS and professional creator AERO laptops, whose revolutionary designs provide new and better choices for consumers.  Aside from laptops, GIGABYTE also unveiled their 4K monitor gaming series, the S55U monitor rounds out their diverse first quarter product line up.

Equipped with the newest Alder Lake CPUs, the AERO 16 series features a 16:10 4K OLED screen redefining the standards for laptops screens that maximize user experience. Also packing the same CPU, the AORUS 17 sports a 17-inch panel inside a standard 15 inch laptop chassis which pushes the limits of the screen to chassis ratio, offering the most visuals for less space. 

To watch GIGABYTE Event: Define Your Vision Global Press Conference, and find out more details about the AERO and AORUS laptops, click https://www.aorus.com/laptops/gaming.

 

