SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamanti has earned "leader" and "outperformer" ratings in the new  "GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Storage: Native Solutions." Written by analyst Enrico Signoretti, the report touts high-resilience, good performance, and ease of deployment and management as important capabilities and strengths of the Diamanti platform.  

The report goes on to state, "an excellent set of enterprise-grade features make the solution ideal for larger organizations seeking robust data protection mechanisms." 

Diamanti's software-driven product approach has cemented Diamanti as a pillar of cloud-native transformations and established the company as a one-stop-shop for organizations pursuing a cloud-native future. The company has done so by continuously evolving the software layer of its technology platform. 

"By working closely with our customers to understand their emerging needs, we stay ahead of the industry and provide software that solves current problems and enables our customers to adapt to evolving business needs," said Gopal Sharma, Co-Founder, and CTO at Diamanti. "The pace of innovation at Diamanti has been incredible over the last 12 months, and we're still moving fast to bring customers the software developments that speed and simplify the transition to hybrid and multi-cloud environments." 

Diamanti's laser-focus on delivering transformational technologies has earned the company across the industry, including: 

"Diamanti is committed to providing global enterprises the best platform for streamlining Kubernetes applications and data management, on-premises or in the cloud," said Chris Hickey, CEO of Diamanti. "Adding the GigaOm Radar distinction of "leader" and "outperformer" to our growing list of press and analyst accolades is a testament to the great work our developers have done over the past year and continue to do every day."  

Click here to download the full GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Storage: Native Solutions.  

About Diamanti 

Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes applications and data. Diamanti's Kubernetes platform enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built-in. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom

