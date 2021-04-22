RICHMOND, Va., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company and Versatile, Inc. have joined forces to pilot the new capabilities of CraneView 4.0, the latest version of Versatile's non-invasive technology featuring a multi-sensor device mounted under the crane's hook. This technology puts Gilbane at the forefront of construction innovation, maximizing the optimization of jobsite processes and compiling novel production data tailored to the unique needs of each project team. New tools such as 3D actuals empower project teams to work safer, faster, and with more predictability for improved outcomes.
CraneView 4.0 is currently in use by Gilbane at the Department of General Services, General Assembly Building project in Richmond, VA. This new 415,000 SF, 15-story legislative and administrative office tower is the central component of an extensive modernization program for Virginia's historic capitol square. Gilbane's project team maximized the daily data reports to measure, analyze and improve performance on crane utilization, site logistics and operations and safety, yielding higher output and improved schedules, and a safer, more efficient subcontractor workflow. Running multiple devices on multiple cranes, the project team has been able to identify and mitigate outliers, double handling, and inefficiencies to maintain optimal performance. Motionless metrics provided by CraneView allowed for coordinating real-time deliveries as well as managing picks and efficient workflow. To date, the project team has seen up to 90% utilization rate on steel erection and 98% on the precast façade. Click here to view video.
"Our relationship with Versatile has allowed us to be on the front edge of new technology in the construction market. This technology enables us to analyze our performance on a daily basis, providing a truly unique vantage point to create better outcomes in real-time. We're looking forward to seeing how this knowledge further empowers us in the planning stage of our projects—I believe we've only just begun to see the potential," said Brett Thompson, Senior Project Manager, Gilbane Building Company.
Gilbane's commitment to innovation and continual improvement syncs squarely with Versatile's vision of providing non-intrusive solutions to transform construction. CraneView delivers never before available jobsite production data that is sent to Gilbane's project team via daily digests, enabling real-time decision-making regarding workflow adjustments that optimize productivity and increases safety. Gilbane has also been able to incorporate other technologies into the project, including the software, Assemble. Versatile's CraneView data used with Assemble provides a virtual 3D model for weekly progression snapshots and improved client communications.
Not only is this solution helping the Gilbane team gauge productivity, but it also provides a unique real-time purview on jobsite activities. For 150 years, safety has been and remains Gilbane's number one priority, and the combination of video and aggregated data that CraneView provides allows Gilbane to organize, verify or make adjustments to workflow thoughtfully. The birds-eye view also provides visuals to on-site and off-site personnel to gauge the safety of ongoing work. Gilbane and Versatile teams working together are turning the new insights into on-site actions.
"We selected the General Assembly Building team to beta-test the new CraneView 4.0 based on their zeal and aptitude for embracing new technology. We have a great long-standing relationship with the team at Versatile. They are able to offer amazing insights that enable our teams to deliver optimal results for our clients. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Versatile and expanding the use of CraneView on multiple projects in the future," said Jason Pelkey, Chief Information Officer, Gilbane Building Company.
"I've been amazed by the leadership and innovation of different teams that I've interacted with at Gilbane. Versatile is honored to serve the General Assembly project team utilizing our latest technology and showing us inspiring new ways to act and benefit from all that CraneView has to offer," said Meirav Oren, CEO and co-founder, Versatile.
About Gilbane Building Company
Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build, and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 45 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.
About Versatile, Inc.
Versatile®, a California corporation, creates technology that gives construction professionals un- matched visibility into their production rates, with zero disruption to their existing processes.
The hard data Versatile delivers increases jobsite productivity, efficiency, and safety and enables future projects to be bid and managed more competitively. For more information, visit http://www.versatile.ai
Media Contact
Laura Onesimmo, Gilbane Building Company, 617-960-2974, lonesimmo@gilbaneco.com
SOURCE Gilbane Building Company