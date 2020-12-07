Girls Who Code Breaks The Internet with New "Missing Code" Campaign, Highlighting Unseen Contributions of Women Coders

Leading Non-Profit Launches "Missing Code" Campaign for Computer Science Education Week, Supported by Lyda Hill Philanthropies' IF/THEN® Initiative, Inspiring Girls to Code and Celebrating Women in Tech Women-led team from Independent Agency Mojo Supermarket Partners with Girls Who Code on Creative Execution for One-Of-A-Kind Campaign