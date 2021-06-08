NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The GIS market in the utility industry is poised to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 16% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
The report on the GIS market in the utility industry provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the integration between GIS and Building Information Modeling (BIM).
The GIS market in the utility industry analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the adoption of GIS for grid modernization in utilities as one of the prime reasons driving the GIS market in the utility industry growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The GIS market in the utility industry covers the following areas:
GIS Market in the Utility Industry Sizing
GIS Market in the Utility Industry Forecast
GIS Market in the Utility Industry Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- AABSyS IT Pvt. Ltd.
- Autodesk Inc.
- Avineon Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hexagon AB
- Maxar Technologies Inc.
- Pitney Bowes Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Data - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
