LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBI Technologies Inc., a leading U.S. consumer health and home electronics brand, today announced its popular MobiCam HDX monitoring camera – now offered as an extremely affordable 2-pack – is available online at Target.com. The reliable devices go beyond simply monitoring and are an essential smart home accessory to check-in on loved ones from home or when away.
Easily set up a single MobiCam to canvas an entire room with the ability to swivel 355 degrees, or tap, tilt and digital zoom to get just the right view. Set a scene with dual cameras to have visibility into multiple rooms/areas to easily see and hear what is happening. The entire MobiCam line of affordable Smart Nursery Monitoring products helps family members remain in control and connected to those they love. MOBI is dedicated to offering everyone the benefits of sleek product design and reliable digital technology at prices that make sense.
MobiCam inspires today's savvy parents to remain in control and connected. MOBI's expanding line of Smart Nursery Monitoring products allow families to design simple solutions and even automate how they oversee nursery and home childcare settings to ensure little ones are always in safe, comfortable environments day and night. Using the free MOBI Smart app, parents can securely share access with multiple persons to remotely receive notifications, observe, communicate, record and playback from anywhere with the option to zoom – all with top-notch camera quality.
"Our multi-room camera offering is especially helpful as people head back to work, school or simply move about town as we return more to 'normal' but want reassurance that all is fine at home," said David Naghi, CEO, MOBI Technologies, Inc. "We listen to our customers and provide the right features at the right price point so MOBI Smart products combined with our intuitive mobile app are particularly useful for smart everyday living."
With the free and very easy-to-use MOBI Smart app, consumers can remotely observe, communicate, and record in every direction – all with top-notch camera quality. Users can add 100+ MOBI devices to their collection by connecting other easy-to-use home and health tools from the MOBI product portfolio including smart cameras, window/door sensors, water leak detectors, well-priced thermometers and more. All products are conveniently managed through a single app that's enjoyable to use.
Simple Smart Monitoring – Pan. Tilt. Two-Way Talk.
The MobiCam HDX duo cameras offer advanced, secure wireless connections to prevent unauthorized access. MobiCam offers powerful night vision, and two-way audio with playback of recordings. Other notable features include:
- Simple Pan & Tilt functions for 355° coverage
- 40-foot night vision with motion alerts
- Two-way talk audio to speak with little ones, family members, elderly relatives or pets
- Quad View allows viewing of up to 4 cameras simultaneously
- 3 recording modes: Motion activated, Manually or Continuously
- Record to your phone, an SD card (sold separately) or optional Cloud storage
- Ability to manage secure shared access with family, friends
- Provide babysitters/caregivers temporary access to MOBI devices for monitoring during their shifts
The MobiCam HDX WiFi Pan and Tilt Baby Monitor 2-pack is:
- Simple: Just download the MOBI Smart app and connect your MobiCam HDX cameras.
- Free: No-cost monitoring via the MOBI Smart app – no hub, no subscriptions, no hidden fees.
- Flexible: Camera's swivel, pan, tilt, zoom and easily connect for convenient viewing and scene management via the app.
- Local, Stellar Support: 100% U.S.-based customer support.
The MobiCam HDX 2-Pack is available now at www.target.com for MSRP $74.99.
About MOBI
MOBI Technologies Inc. is a U.S.-based smart home health and electronics brand committed to elevating the consumer experience around connected living and wellness monitoring for all ages. We offer parents and caregivers simple, sophisticated tools for managing their most precious people. MOBI Smart Parenting and MOBI Home Wellness Collections are affordable, easy-to-use and an investment that 'grows with you' – add on new MOBI products in minutes, and rest assured existing devices are current with over-the-air updates.
MOBI's award-winning digital home categories include smart cameras, lighting control (for wake/sleep/feeding/calming/emergencies), window/door sensors for roaming humans of all ages, wireless help buttons, thermometers (touch/non-touch), water leak detectors, blood pressure monitors, fingertip pulse oximeters and other smart choices. Learn about voice control with Amazon Alexa/Google Assistant, and how MOBI can support you and your family with tailored, trusted devices and affordable help monitoring services as you move through life's ages and stages. Explore our innovations at www.getmobi.com.
