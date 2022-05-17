Wildfire Systems' enterprise platform enables partners to embed social commerce, rewards, and cashback offerings within their existing services. Its patented suite of technologies rewards online shopping and harnesses digital word-of-mouth, delivering enhanced user experiences, consumer loyalty, and new revenue streams for partners. By harnessing word-of-mouth recommendations, Wildfire drives incremental revenue for over 30,000 online merchants including 1800-flowers, Dell, Macy’s, and Sephora. (PRNewsfoto/Wildfire Systems)