NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Mediaplanet announces the launch of December's edition of "Future of Higher Education" with sponsor GiveGab. This campaign takes a focus on the importance of employing engaging fundraising and alumni relations methods that benefit the entire campus community.
GiveGab, an online giving platform, is helping higher education communities experience the joy of fundraising through Giving Days. Their piece within the campaign further explains how these 24-hour online giving events are "helping colleges and universities around the world connect with more donors than ever before." Throughout the pandemic, schools that utilized GiveGab's platform saw minimal or no decline in donations. As we come out of this pandemic, the company has enabled may institutions to create engaging hybrid events to reach more enthusiastic donors.
In March 2021, Longwood University was able to engage a record number of donors and double their average donation to more than $200 through their "Love Your Longwood" Giving Day. The holistic approach to giving was the key to their success as explained by Longwood University's Director of Affinity Giving and Communications, Dustyn Hall—their success being made possible by the customizable options available on GiveGab's platform and the excitement generated by their Giving Days.
According to GiveGab Co-Founder and Managing Director, Charlie Mulligan, Giving Days are the future of alumni and donor management. "You want to get major donors to not only give on the day, but to share their experiences at the university with their networks. When the Giving Day arrives, all of that work culminates into one focus where you are both raising as much money as you can and gathering hundreds or often thousands of stories about why people love that university."
To more effectively reach our curated audience of college and university decision-makers, this campaign will be distributed digitally across the nation through a vast social media strategy, industry newsletters, and across a network of top news sites and partner outlets. To learn more about GiveGab's success in driving alumni engagement, read the story: Hybrid Events Excelling Higher-Ed Fundraising.
About Mediaplanet:
Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.
About GiveGab:
GiveGab is the #1 digital solution for Giving Days and year-round fundraising tailored to cause-based organizations, community foundations, education institutions, hospital foundations, and public media outlets. GiveGab offers a complete suite of products and services that make online fundraising easy, enjoyable, and effective. GiveGab joined EveryAction in April of 2021 and more recently became a part of a merger between EveryAction, Social Solutions, and Cybergrants, creating the second-largest and fastest-growing social good software company in the world. Visit GiveGab.com to learn more.
