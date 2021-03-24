TORONTO, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Givex, the omni-channel operations management platform, has integrated its popular point-of-sales system, Givex POS, with Olo, creators of popular digital ordering and delivery platforms for restaurants.
Together, Givex and Olo provide restaurant brands with an intuitive and cost-effective alternative to third-party delivery apps, allowing restaurants to build direct relationships with their customers and access to more customer data.
"The Givex integration with Olo reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our POS product as a way to support our clients and help them succeed during these challenging times," said Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer at Givex.
Givex's integration with Olo offers contactless ordering and payment options that flow directly through the Givex POS system, eliminating manual double entry and any potential mistakes when punching in an order. Now, through its integration with Olo, Givex is continuing to ensure that restaurants can offer seamless service for all customers.
"As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, restaurants are relying heavily on online orders and takeout as a means of survival. Our integration with Olo ensures a seamless ordering process with ourPOS system, meaning that restaurants can fulfill orders quickly and confidently without worrying about anything falling through the cracks," said Chaar.
ABOUT GIVEX®
Givex is a global cloud-based operations management solution designed to streamline business efficiencies and generate valuable and actionable customer data. Since its founding in 1999, Givex has provided operational intelligence across a wide variety of industries, from restaurant and retail to hospitality and the service sector, offering a fully integrated suite of customizable products, including gift cards, loyalty, point-of-sale (POS) and Analytics. Givex's Uptix™ ticketing solution transforms traditional sports or event tickets into a mobile interactive platform, providing event managers with new insights into their customer base and the ability to elevate the fan experience. With more than 16 billion transactions conducted across more than 55 countries, Givex is at the forefront of how brands will compete for customers now and in the future. For more information about Givex please visit http://www.givex.com/.
