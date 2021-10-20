TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Givex, the global IT platform focused on providing merchants with useful customer insights, announced today the launch of GivexPay powered by Adyen, the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies.
Givex provides merchants with gift card programs, customized loyalty programs, kitchen display systems, inventory controls, kiosks, handheld ordering tablets, online ordering apps, as well as an omnichannel POS system that, with today's announcement, includes GivexPay, an integrated payment processing solution powered by Adyen for Platforms.
Adyen for Platforms enables platforms and marketplaces to facilitate payments between their users and end customers. Built on Adyen's global payments platform, the product extends acquiring with features, functionality, and set-ups designed for payment flows unique to platform business models. This helps merchants continually enhance their service offering, gain access to the latest payment innovations, and scale globally using a single payment system.
Adyen for Platforms, will enable Givex to enhance its service offering, gain access to the latest payment innovations, and scale globally with one integrated system. Additionally, with the partnership, Givex can now provide their merchants turnkey access to payment capabilities, including being able to accept payments in-store, online and mobile.
The Givex platform already provides merchants with flexible, easy-to-use analytics tools that deliver crucial data about customers and their needs. The addition of GivexPay adds additional insight into how customers transact and engage with the merchant's business.
"We're very glad to be partnering with Adyen to deliver GivexPay, the new payment solution, to our merchants," says Mo Chaar, Chief Commercial Officer, Givex. "With this launch, we will be able to better serve merchants looking for an all-in-one management solution that includes POS and payment processing, with the support and scalability they need to grow."
"We've worked with Givex for some time now and we were thrilled to support them with GivexPay," says Kamran Zaki, COO, Adyen. "We're glad to forge these partnerships with forward-thinking global platforms like Givex, especially in Canada. By leveraging Adyen for Platforms, Givex is able to provide their merchants with an integrated payments service. This helps Givex remove operational complexity and provide optimal payment experiences for their merchants' shoppers."
About Givex
Givex is a global IT platform focused on providing merchants with useful customer insights. The Givex platform supports the processing of simple or complex gift card programs, customized loyalty programs, stored value/loaded tickets, a powerful omnichannel point of sale system with options that include fully integrated payment processing, kitchen display systems, Inventory controls, labor management, kiosks, handheld ordering tablets and merchant-skinned online ordering websites.
The platform also has fully integrated management and consumer apps. The platform's portal also provides merchant support tools, hundreds of customizable reports, campaign management templates and most importantly, a flexible easy-to-use analytics tool that enables merchants to make informed decisions about how to communicate with and cater to their customer needs. The platform is also flexible and can be integrated to a wide variety of third party vendors. Learn more at http://www.givex.com
About Adyen
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the payments platform of choice for many of the world's leading companies, providing a modern end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard, and consumers' globally preferred payment methods. Adyen delivers frictionless payments across online, mobile, and in-store channels. With offices across the world, Adyen serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Casper, Bonobos and L'Oréal. The cooperation with Givex as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.
