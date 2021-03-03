SNOQUALMIE, Wash., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gladiator Technologies has released a new three-axis digital MEMS accelerometer with high dynamic range sensors. The A300D has Gladiator's signature ultra-low noise sensors and is ideal for precision measurement applications.
The A300D accelerometer offers significant performance capabilities including a ±40g sensor range, VRW of 0.058 mg/ √Hz, and a bias over temperature of 0.5mg. Gladiator's newest accelerometer is factory calibrated over temperature, conditioned to repeatedly perform over demanding environments, and enabled with VELOX™ high speed processing; the driver for increased data outputs, increased filtering options, and extremely low latency.
"We are extremely pleased with the low noise performance of the A300D. This accelerometer has exceeded our initial development objectives and as a three-axis digital accelerometer modeled over temperature, it stands out as a unique product for precision inertial measurement applications," states Kyle Hess, senior engineer at Gladiator Technologies.
The A300D joins the SX2 inertial product line Gladiator Technologies released in January that included the G300D Triaxial Gyroscope, LandMark™005 IMU, and the LandMark™007 and LandMark™007X IMUs. The release of the A300D Accelerometer further establishes Gladiator Technologies as a driver for innovation and product development in inertial technology.
"The addition of the A300D further expands our SX2 inertial product line by providing a high performance, cost effective, three-axis digital accelerometer," states Eric Yates, Vice President of Business Development. "As a manufacturer of MEMS accelerometers, IMUs, gyroscopes, inertial navigation and utility guidance solutions, Gladiator Technologies continues to push the boundaries of inertial performance throughout a wide range of inertial products."
Key Features of the A300D Accelerometer:
Sensor Range of ±40g
VRW of 0.058 mg/ √Hz
Bias Over Temperature of 0.5mg
Mass of 19.25 grams
0.6 cubic inches
VELOX™ High Speed Processing
Further technical information is available at Gladiator Technologies website; https://gladiatortechnologies.com/A300Daccel by contacting sales@gladiatortechnologies.com
About GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES:
GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES designs and manufactures ultra low-noise, high performance MEMS-based inertial measurement systems and sensors for aerial, land and marine applications. All design and manufacturing is performed in Gladiator's factory, certified to AS9100D, NIST-800 Compliant and on path to CMMC Certification.
Learn more about GLADIATOR TECHNOLOGIES at https://gladiatortechnologies.com.
