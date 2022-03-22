SINGAPORE, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anyone who's taken a photo in dim light can attest that few things are more frustrating than capturing life's best moments with poor lighting. Today, Glam Tech launched Glambank, a small yet powerful softbox made for everyday use. The two-in-one device offers a built-in light panel with adjustable settings via the app, as well as a portable charger.
More than half of the world's population uses social media to share their life with friends, family and followers. Unfortunately, existing portable solutions to capture life's most shareable moments are difficult to use, cumbersome, provide weak lighting and lack the battery life to keep up. Glambank is the ultimate lighting ecosystem to enhance flash photography, eliminating extra cords and bulky gear.
Made for everyday use by beginners or professionals, Glambank's small yet powerful softbox provides diffused photographic quality light that is adjustable up to 1300 lumens and doubles as a portable charger. Available in two models, Glambank's adjustable settings allow users to enjoy precise lighting for any situation with the three different camera modes: video, auto and full manual. Glambank also features a synced flash setting, for photography, or continuous light for videography. The Glambank Pro model also allows users to adjust brightness and color temperature.
The Glambank and Glambank Pro can easily connect to the Glam smartphone app, via Bluetooth. The Glam app is home to a creative community of educational and social features to encourage learning and inspiration from other fellow photographers. Glambank is efficient, featuring a built-in 8000 mAh battery pack that can light up photos and videos for up to 6 hours on max brightness. The built-in battery pack has enough capacity to fully charge two iPhones.
There are more than 50 million content creators worldwide. According to the Digital Marketing Institute, 60% of consumers have been influenced by social media or a blog when making purchasing decisions.
"Glambank doesn't just give you a fuss-free way to get beautiful shots in any lighting, the powerful features within its small size also grants users greater creative control," said Suan Jin, founder and creator of Glambank. "And what's more, you'll never have to worry about running out of juice!"
Glambank will take pictures from flat to flattering. Available in black and pink, Glambank is available starting at $99. To pre-order, visit pr.go2.fund/glambank.
Glam Tech
At Glam Technologies, our vision is to be the catalyst that sparks and spurs creative uses in mobile photography and videography. Our products and services enable people to capture beautiful memories as we strive to supercharge mobile photography for the masses and leverage on technology to educate and inspire.
