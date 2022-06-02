AI-powered beauty discovery app Glamai help consumers find their personal best moisturizer care routine for glowing skin this Summer
NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glamai, the world's first context-aware beauty search and curation engine, today released the Best Summer Moisturizer List, which showcases the best non-greasy and lightweight moisturizers that are fast absorbing into the skin.
Created from data crowdsourced from more than 100 million genuine consumer reviews, the Glamai AI Beauty Editor's Picks recommends products curated for specific contexts, such as "a great value for the price," "for dry climate," and "all day wear." The data are from various sources, including brand websites, major US beauty retailers, and social media platforms.
The AI Editor recommended a list of ten best summer moisturizers ranked the highest for the combination of keytalks "non-greasy," "super-lightweight," and "for summer." The top 10 best summer moisturizers curated by Glamai and their main keytalks include:
1. The True Cream Aqua Bomb by belif
Best for "absorbs beautifully" and "non greasy" application
2. The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer by Tatcha
Best for "non greasy" application and "hyped" character
3. Watermelon Pink Juice Oil-Free Moisturizer by Glow Recipe
Best for "gel like" application and "juicy" style
4. Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel by CLINIQUE
Best for "absorbs quickly" application and "excellent" user reaction
5. COMPLEXION RESCUE™ Tinted Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid and Mineral SPF 30 by bareMinerals
Best for "everyday natural look" style and "blends beautifully" application
6. Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer with Moringa and Papaya by Farmacy
Best for "excess shine" and "excessively oily" concerns
7. Moisture Surge™ 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer by CLINIQUE
Best for "super lightweight" application and "worth the shot" user reaction
8. BB Tinted Treatment 12-Hour Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen by tarte
Best for "blends effortlessly" application and "moderate coverage" effect
9. Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream by First Aid Beauty
Best for "sinks right in" and "absorbs right away" application
10. Dramatically Different Hydrating Jelly by CLINIQUE
Best for "dries quickly" application and "hydrating" effect
"With more than 4,230 beauty and cosmetic brands and close to 115,000 businesses in the US in 2022, the choices for beauty consumers are almost endless," said Emma Kim, CEO of Glamai, whose personal challenges in finding relevant beauty information inspired her to create the app. "While the abundance of choice helps promote diversity in the expression of beauty for people with varied skin tone, condition, and cosmetic needs, it can also be daunting for most average beauty consumers."
Glamai uses AI to learn what people say about beauty products they've used in real-time and reformat the data into bite-sized curated keytalks. Keytalks offer qualitative and quantitative measures, as Glamai's AI engine analyzes what's said and how much it's said, so everything is scaled and indexed for searchability.
Furthermore, keytalks are updated in real time, providing the latest and most relevant information to help consumers better-informed decisions when purchasing beauty products.
"Essentially, Glamai's keytalks demonstrate the changing trends and tastes for beauty products, offering invaluable insights for beauty brands as they plan for new product launches each year," added Kim.
Glamai, powered by Mycelebs AI Operations Engine, was named one of the three finalists in LVMH Innovation Award 2021, the Data & Artificial Intelligence category.
About Mycelebs
Mycelebs is an AI solutions company helping businesses automate digital tasks and cut operational costs. Founded in 2016, Mycelebs is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner and has over 120 patents registered globally. In 2020, Mycelebs launched an AI beauty assistant Glamai in affiliation with Sephora, and an AI hotel booking service Staypia in affiliation with HotelsCombined. In 2021, Mycelebs was named one of the three finalists for the LVMH Innovation Award in the Data & AI category.
