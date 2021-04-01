DANVILLE, Calif., Apr. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glance Inc today announced AI Sparks for their top-ranked Slack app, a new way to get AI insights for Google Analytics. Sparks offers periodic alerts, insights and forecasts for Google Analytics data such as Traffic, Engagement and Content. The Slack app offers a new way for marketers to get AI insights without having to write code.

Features and benefits of Slack app include:

·     Forecast and predict trends in traffic, content and engagement

·     Offer targeting suggestions and benchmarks

·     Alerts that flag anomalies

Glance's Slack app with AI Sparks are available starting now, in both free and paid versions. For more information on the product, visit: https://slack.com/apps/A0R9ZH2LT-glance

About Glance Inc: Glance is a no-code AI-driven marketing SaaS startup. Brings data science to mid-sized marketers through their pioneering technology called Marketing Graph. They deliver high ROI and decrease customer acquisition costs.

Media Contact

Roy Nallapeta, Glance Inc, +1 7076461011, roy@glancehq.ai

Twitter, Facebook

 

SOURCE Glance Inc

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.