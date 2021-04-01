DANVILLE, Calif., Apr. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Glance Inc today announced AI Sparks for their top-ranked Slack app, a new way to get AI insights for Google Analytics. Sparks offers periodic alerts, insights and forecasts for Google Analytics data such as Traffic, Engagement and Content. The Slack app offers a new way for marketers to get AI insights without having to write code.
Features and benefits of Slack app include:
· Forecast and predict trends in traffic, content and engagement
· Offer targeting suggestions and benchmarks
· Alerts that flag anomalies
Glance's Slack app with AI Sparks are available starting now, in both free and paid versions. For more information on the product, visit: https://slack.com/apps/A0R9ZH2LT-glance
About Glance Inc: Glance is a no-code AI-driven marketing SaaS startup. Brings data science to mid-sized marketers through their pioneering technology called Marketing Graph. They deliver high ROI and decrease customer acquisition costs.
