Glartek's Augmented & Connected Worker platform integrates with the GE Digital suite of manufacturing solutions
LISBON, Portugal, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Glartek, a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) innovative solutions, and GE Digital, have integrated technologies to better respond to core industrial use cases in production, maintenance, quality, safety, and other industrial operations.
GE Digital's Proficy, suite of on-premises and cloud solutions, combined with Glartek's Augmented Reality (AR) intelligent platform, delivers a unique solution to penetrate new markets, drive innovation, and deliver an end-to-end digital capability.
Emerging technologies and digital platforms are redefining the manufacturing industry. That is why the Connected Worker is now a true operational requirement. A joint solution like this benefits industrial leaders with reduced human error, time and costs, with fast delivery of efficient operations.
"We are very pleased to have a close collaboration with digital manufacturing specialists such as GE Digital. This gives a great opportunity for manufacturing companies to further accelerate their digitization journey," said Bruno Duarte, CEO at Glartek.
This first step of the strategic alliance was the integration of the solutions to address relevant industrial use cases. The end goal of the strategic alliance is to market a joint end-to-end proposition fully supported by Augmented Reality technology, to ensure that training and operations become more efficient and safer.
To assist in a real-time demonstration of GE Digital and Glartek's integrated solution, meet us at Hannover Messe, Hall 5 - Digital Ecosystems, Booth E51/1. More information here.
About Glartek
Glartek, founded in 2017, is a leader in Augmented Reality (AR) solutions for the industry and its mission is to increase the efficiency and safety of industrial processes. Glartek's software solutions combine the AR and Internet of Things (IoT) domains to bring visibility, optimization, and reassurance of field operations. Its wide range of customers varies from asset-intensive companies such as EDP and Manufacturing companies, such as Renault. Glartek is a VC-baked company and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.
