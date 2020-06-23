SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassbeam, Inc., the premier machine data analytics company, today announced it has expanded its OEM partner ecosystem to include Siemens Healthineers, a leading medical technology company, in its Strategic Reseller program to amplify the access and penetration of Glassbeam Clinsights™ offerings in the healthcare industry.
Glassbeam Clinsights™ is a powerful web-based application already in production across several large healthcare networks and imaging centers in the United States. Through this agreement, Siemens Healthineers will now be able to resell the Clinsights™ Service Analytics module to help Provider organizations manage large multi-vendor fleets for imaging equipment such as MRIs, CT Scanners, and Cath Labs, to help increase machine uptime, improve productivity and deliver enhanced patient care.
Rarely do healthcare providers have imaging equipment sourced entirely from a single manufacturer resulting in a lack of fleet-wide visibility into machine health, no matter which vendor or modality that might be. Often, in these scenarios, organizations become reactive experiencing unplanned downtimes during peak hours of operations, resulting in severe disruption of patient care, leading to poor customer experience and lost revenues. Glassbeam Clinsights solves this challenge by ingesting & analyzing machine logs on a near real-time basis from multi-vendor multi-modality environments, applying expert rules and machine learning algorithms to provide proactive and predictive notifications, thereby increasing machine uptime by converting unplanned downtimes into planned maintenance windows.
"Glassbeam and Siemens Healthineers share the same vision of improving the patient experience by transforming care delivery by bringing advanced analytics solutions to our customers enabling healthcare providers to utilize equipment and support personnel more effectively," said Peter Shen, Vice President Business Development of Siemens Healthineers. "In a multi-manufacturer device environment, healthcare providers are seeking transparency and actionable insights on their entire fleet of equipment to avoid any disruption in patient care and gain heightened efficiency."
"Siemens Healthineers and Glassbeam have been working together on several initiatives for the last few years," said Puneet Pandit, Co-founder and CEO at Glassbeam. "We worked hard to build a compelling application and reseller program for leading healthcare organizations like Siemens Healthineers to tackle the complex, dynamic, and widely dispersed medical equipment environment that exists in the healthcare industry,' he said. "We are thrilled to welcome Siemens Healthineers into the reseller program, and it underscores our commitment to helping our partners deliver better patient care experiences."
About Glassbeam
Glassbeam brings structure and meaning to complex data generated from any connected machine in the Industrial IoT realm with a strong focus on healthcare and data center equipment. Funded by several ultra-high net worth investors, Glassbeam's cloud-based platform is designed to analyze multi-structured log data, powered by Expert Rules, AI and Machine Learning models, delivering powerful solutions for customers such as UCSF Medical, BSWH, Scripps Health, Kodak Alaris, and NTT Ltd. To learn more, visit https://www.glassbeam.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
